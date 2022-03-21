$45,995+ tax & licensing
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
65,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8699768
- Stock #: P0908
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG5JW175552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 65,283 KM
Vehicle Description
For more information on this vehicle contact LAKE HURON CHRYLSER! Call today to book your test drive! We proudly serve Kincardine, Wingham, Clinton, Seaforth, Exeter, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Woodstock, Chatham, London, Stratford and the rest of Southwestern Ontario. ***LAKE HURON CHRYLSER: Bringing the fun back into buying a vehicle!***
Vehicle Features
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear window wiper w/washer
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 23G
Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop
Tires: 255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7'' Display
494 kgs (5/500 lbs)
Wheels: 18'' x 7.5'' Polished w/Grey Spokes
