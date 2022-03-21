Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

65,283 KM

Details

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

Logo_NoBadges

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8699768
  Stock #: P0908
  VIN: 1C4HJXEG5JW175552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,283 KM

Vehicle Description

For more information on this vehicle contact LAKE HURON CHRYLSER! Call today to book your test drive! We proudly serve Kincardine, Wingham, Clinton, Seaforth, Exeter, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Woodstock, Chatham, London, Stratford and the rest of Southwestern Ontario. ***LAKE HURON CHRYLSER: Bringing the fun back into buying a vehicle!***

Vehicle Features

Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear window wiper w/washer
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 23G
Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop
Tires: 255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7'' Display
494 kgs (5/500 lbs)
Wheels: 18'' x 7.5'' Polished w/Grey Spokes

Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

