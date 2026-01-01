Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Goderich, ON

2018 RAM 1500

151,161 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle
13495778

2018 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

  1. 13495778
  2. 13495778
  3. 13495778
  4. 13495778
  5. 13495778
  6. 13495778
  7. 13495778
  8. 13495778
  9. 13495778
  10. 13495778
  11. 13495778
  12. 13495778
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,161KM
VIN 1C6RR7PTXJS336175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Electronic Shift
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
121.1 L Fuel Tank
557.9 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Active grille shutters
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Wheel Centre Hub
Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Bucket Seats
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Second-Row Heated Seats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler

Used 2023 Dodge Durango R/T Hemi Orange for sale in Goderich, ON
2023 Dodge Durango R/T Hemi Orange 29,822 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude for sale in Goderich, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 106,210 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Goderich, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Laramie 136,255 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email Lake Huron Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-524-XXXX

(click to show)

519-524-7195

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

2018 RAM 1500