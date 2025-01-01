$47,380+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE
2018 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$47,380
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,240KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6URVHG3JE124978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 25039A
- Mileage 162,240 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,241 kgs (9,350 lbs)
2014.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Speed Control
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cloth front bucket seats
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Upfit Interface Connector
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic 62TE Transmission
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Additional Features
Cargo Partition
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Bright White Clear Coat
BLACK
Interior Convenience Group
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Front & rear mud flaps
POWER FOLDING/HEATED MIRRORS
BRIGHT WHITE
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
ADDITIONAL KEY FOBS (2)
2 Additional Key Fobs
Power Folding Heated Mirrors
6-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
MOPAR Trailer Tow Group
Customer Preferred Package 21A
Price Protection - Code C
Easy Order
MOPAR CARGO AREA LED LIGHTING
BRIGHT INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
Cloth Buckets Seats
MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER
INSTRUMENT PANEL BRIGHT BEZELS
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET- REAR
MOPAR Cargo Area Lighting - LED
Driver 6-Way Adj. Lumbar Seat
Premium Heavy Duty Suspension
PREMIUM HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION -inc: Rear Heavy-Duty Stabilizer Bar
CARGO PARTITION W/O WINDOW -inc: Delete Inside Rear View Mirror
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
MOPAR TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: MOPAR 4- & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Hitch Receiver
INTERIOR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Locking Glove Box, Shelf Above Roof Trim, Underseat Storage Tray, Cargo Net, Windshield Document Holder
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, GPS Navigation, GPS Antenna Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2016 RAM 1500 Laramie 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 108,758 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 115,085 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,380
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2018 RAM Cargo Van