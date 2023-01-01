$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius
V
Location
346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3
52,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10097214
- Stock #: U14523
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,141 KM
Vehicle Description
PRIUS!!!! Hard to find and just off lease!!! Impeccable condition!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Goderich Toyota
346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3