2018 Toyota Prius

52,141 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-371-0590

V

Location

The Humberview Group

346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3

877-371-0590

52,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097214
  • Stock #: U14523

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,141 KM

Vehicle Description

PRIUS!!!! Hard to find and just off lease!!! Impeccable condition!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Toyota

346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3

877-371-XXXX

877-371-0590

