2018 Toyota RAV4
Location
346 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3A3
52,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9027268
- Stock #: U29422
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV1JW507226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
