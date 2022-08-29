$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-303-5210
2019 Ford Escape
SE
Location
500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8
129,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9239419
- Stock #: U18822
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUB69669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 129,223 KM
Vehicle Description
White Platinum (MET) Tricoat, Cloth - Chromite Gray / Charcoal Black, SE Sport Appearance Package
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
