2019 Ford Escape

129,223 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-5210

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

The Humberview Group

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9239419
  • Stock #: U18822
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUB69669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U18822
  • Mileage 129,223 KM

Vehicle Description

White Platinum (MET) Tricoat, Cloth - Chromite Gray / Charcoal Black, SE Sport Appearance Package

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Back to Top

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Honda

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

