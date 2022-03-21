Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

84,362 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-5210

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

2019 Honda HR-V

Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868308
  • Stock #: U12122
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H90KM101230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,362 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Honda

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-XXXX

866-303-5210

