$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4X4
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,042KM
VIN 1C4RJFBT0KC709625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate Blue Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25048A
- Mileage 96,042 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
22G
EZH
DFD
PBF
APA
RC3
NAS
GWJ
AJ1
YGS
3XA
4EX
5N6
4CV
*YL
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Front Windshield Trim
Bright Exterior Mirrors
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum
Headlights w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
626.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Additional Features
BLACK
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
Federal Green Levy
Sales Tracking
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Customer Preferred Package 22G
5.7L V8 MDS VVT Engine
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Easy Order
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
Jeep Advanced Active Safety Group
PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKER SYSTEM
Slate Blue Pearl
Slate Blue Pearl Coat
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer -inc: Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 230MM Rear Axle, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 95,846 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R/T 112,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 73,263 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee