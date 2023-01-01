$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,928KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10031877
- Stock #: 23088A
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT2KN805731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flame Red Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23088A
- Mileage 162,928 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear wheelhouse liners
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Sport Performance Hood
Spray-in bedliner
LED brakelights
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Front Facing Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Spray in Bedliner
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
816.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Customer Preferred Package 25L
Flame Red Clear Coat
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Sales Tracking
Flame Red
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
Easy Order
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
BED UTILITY GROUP
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-US)
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
22X9.0 Polished Painted Wheels
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Google Android Auto, Instrument Cluster, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Overhead LED Lamps, He...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 U...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscript...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6