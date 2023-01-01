Menu
2019 RAM 1500

158,292 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-5210

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 (ds) ST (140.5 WB - 5'7 Box)

2019 RAM 1500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 (ds) ST (140.5 WB - 5'7 Box)

Location

The Humberview Group

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,292KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10154319
  Stock #: U14523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth 40/20/40 - Black / Diesel Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Honda

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

