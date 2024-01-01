$63,370+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$63,370
+ taxes & licensing
Used
234,321KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT1KN690065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24104A
- Mileage 234,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
EZH
DFR
PXJ
APA
NAS
MWH
CS7
CLF
A63
AHC
WRD
TTH
YGV
UCV
25X
4EX
5N6
4CV
*T9
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
757.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, RamBin Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-US)
Deluxe Cloth Bucket Seat
20X9.0 Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels
275/55R20 AS LRR Tire
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
