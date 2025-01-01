Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 RAM 3500 Big Horn for sale in Goderich, ON

2019 RAM 3500

203,129 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12104290

2019 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,129KM
VIN 3C63R3DL7KG532845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
1932.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB Mobile Projection
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler

Used 2016 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Goderich, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Laramie 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite for sale in Goderich, ON
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 108,758 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Goderich, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 115,085 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Lake Huron Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-524-XXXX

(click to show)

519-524-7195

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 3500