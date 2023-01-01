$104,215+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie
$104,215
+ taxes & licensing
61,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9809299
- Stock #: 23018A
- VIN: 3C63R3EL2KG694929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB Mobile Projection
Passenger Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
8.4" Touchscreen Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
1882.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
