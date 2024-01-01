$51,205+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE
2019 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$51,205
+ taxes & licensing
91,832KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6URVJG5KE561375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 24024C
- Mileage 91,832 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,241 kgs (9,350 lbs)
1964.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Light tinted glass
Silver grille
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Upfit Interface Connector
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Speed Control
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cloth front bucket seats
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
5" Touchscreen
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic 62TE Transmission
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Special Scheduling Condition III
Bright White Clear Coat
Cargo Partition w/Sliding Window
BLACK
12V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Driver Heated Seat
Passenger Heated Seat
Front & rear mud flaps
BRIGHT WHITE
Premium Appearance Group
Rear Hinged Doors w/Fixed Glass
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
ADDITIONAL KEY FOBS (2)
Sales Tracking
2 Additional Key Fobs
6-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
MOPAR Trailer Tow Group
Customer Preferred Package 21A
Easy Order
MOPAR CARGO AREA LED LIGHTING
BRIGHT INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
Cloth Buckets Seats
WHEELS: 16" X 6" ALUMINUM
MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER
INSTRUMENT PANEL BRIGHT BEZELS
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - REAR
MOPAR Cargo Area Lighting - LED
Premium Heavy Duty Suspension
PREMIUM HEAVY-DUTY SUSPENSION -inc: Rear Heavy-Duty Stabilizer Bar
Wide Power Heated Mirrors
BLACK 96" MANUAL FOLD POWER HEATED MIRRORS -inc: 96" Wide Exterior Mirrors
16X6.0 Aluminum Wheels
Driver/Pass. 6-Way Adj Lumbar Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
MOPAR TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: MOPAR 4- & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Hitch Receiver
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 NAV W/5" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation, GPS Antenna Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 27,867 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 33,060 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 82,391 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,205
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2019 RAM Cargo Van