$47,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster BASE
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
54,569KM
Used
VIN 3C6URVHG4KE512576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 54,569 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Suspension
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.86 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
90.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,241 kgs (9,350 lbs)
2009.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
5" Touchscreen
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
4 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
Light tinted glass
Silver grille
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Upfit Interface Connector
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2019 RAM Cargo Van