$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,540KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6JJTBG4LL173186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GOBI CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Saddle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24115A
- Mileage 13,540 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
24R
ERC
DFT
PUA
APA
WFN
TWG
RSJ
NAS
MM3
MC6
HT1
GXD
CWA
CSD
CMD
CLP
AM2
ALP
AJ1
AEK
AD6
ADE
4HC
ABR
XNY
XMF
YGN
4EX
5N6
4CV
*AL
-TV
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in bedliner
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Falken brand tires
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Spray in Bedliner
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Heavy-Duty Suspension
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 2834 kg (6250 lbs)
7 Skid Plates
Fox Premium Shock Absorbers
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition III
4 Additional Gallons of Gas
Safety Group
Black/Dark Saddle
Remote proximity keyless entry
Black 3-Piece Hard Top
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
Cold Weather Group
Sales Tracking
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Easy Order
LED Lighting Group
Gobi
Customer Preferred Package 24R
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Steel Front Bumper
8.4 Radio and Premium Audio Group
Cargo Group w/ Trail Rail System
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED BLACK ALUMINUM
LT285/70R17C BSW M/T tires
Plastic MOPAR Door Sill Guards
Gobi Clear Coat
PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER
BODY-COLOUR 2-PIECE FENDER FLARES
FORWARD-FACING OFF-ROAD TRAILCAM
ALL-WEATHER SLUSH MATS
MOPAR PLASTIC DOOR SILL GUARDS
Body Color Fender Flares (2-Pc)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
Wireless Speaker - Bluetooth
Auxilary Switch Group
AUXILIARY SWITCH GROUP -inc: 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, 240-Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches
CARGO MANAGEMENT GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL -inc: Exterior 115-Volt Aux Power Outlet, Lockable Rear Underseat Storage, 240-Amp Alternator
17x7.5 Polished Black Alum Wheels
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SiriusX...
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Manual Rear Sliding Window, Delete Sunrider Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2022 Dodge Durango GT 10,982 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 2500 Limited 72,123 KM $75,995 + tax & lic
2020 KUBOTA L5740 LOADER 0 $49,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2020 Jeep Gladiator