$85,430+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 1500
Laramie
2020 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$85,430
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,156KM
VIN 1C6SRFJMXLN259175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flame Red Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23149A
- Mileage 157,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
28H
EXH
DFV
PR4
APA
MRA
DSA
DMH
XFH
CUE
XB9
CLF
WRB
A66
SER
ANT
NAS
AHC
MWH
ADB
YHE
4FM
UCX
4FN
5N6
4CV
*GJ
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
RamBox Cargo Management System
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Rear underseat compartment storage
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
816.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
PROTECTION GROUP
Customer Preferred Package 28H
Flame Red Clear Coat
BLACK
Fleet Option Editor
Fleet Commercial Sale
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel
Flame Red
Air Suspension 4-Corner
Easy Order
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
BED UTILITY GROUP
LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
20X9.0 Premium Paint/Polished Wheels
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Steering Gear Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Tow Hooks
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season
3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine Gen 3
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Active Lower Grille Shutters, 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Common Rail Diesel Badge, 250 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs), Thermal Rear Axle
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-Germany)
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12" Touchscreen, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Sub...
LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2020 RAM 1500