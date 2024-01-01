$71,350+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$71,350
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,778KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT2LN174822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
EZH
DFR
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Hemi Badge
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Front Facing Rear Seat
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Off-Road Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
816.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$71,350
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2020 RAM 1500