2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
257,871KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3DL7LG113993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24041A
- Mileage 257,871 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
21Z
ETM
DF2
PXJ
APA
4HC
4HB
WRJ
SEB
RC3
NAS
MWH
LNC
LHL
CS7
CLF
BAJ
A63
ANT
AHU
AEF
ADB
AAN
YG4
4FM
UCV
4FN
5N6
4CV
*MJ
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
220-Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
1932.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB Mobile Projection
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Clearance Lamps
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Seating
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
PROTECTION GROUP
Special Scheduling Condition II
Special Scheduling Condition III
5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel
Sport Appearance Package
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Fleet Option Editor
Fleet Commercial Sale
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
Easy Order
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Grp
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
BED UTILITY GROUP
Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group
Protection Group -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
Auxiliary Switches - I/P Mounted
Towing Technology Group
Customer Preferred Package 21Z
6.7L I6 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel Eng
6-Spd Auto Aisin AS69RC HD Trans
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle, Transmission Oil Cooler, Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step
20X8.0 Paintd Alum Whls Chrm Insrts
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Surround View Camera System, Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround, Black Interior Accents, Sport Decal, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Rear Bumper, ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, Winter Front Grille Cover, GVWR: 5,352 kg (11,800 ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM ...
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
