2020 RAM 3500
Laramie
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,691KM
VIN 3C63R3EL0LG223928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25065A
- Mileage 221,691 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
21H
ETM
DF2
PXJ
APA
LPL
LNC
GWA
CLF
A67
XMF
ASH
SEB
AHU
NAS
ADB
MY7
AAN
YG4
UCX
4EX
5N6
4CV
*GJ
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs)
1882.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Clearance Lamps
Power Deployable Running Boards
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Spray-in bedliner
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
LED BED LIGHTING
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mobile hotspot internet access
GPS Antenna Input
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
High-Back Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB Mobile Projection
Passenger Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Front Facing Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
8.4" Touchscreen Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
PROTECTION GROUP
5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel
BLACK
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Grp
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Protection Group -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
Towing Technology Group
Customer Preferred Package 21H
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
6.7L I6 Cummins HO Turbo Diesel Eng
6-Spd Auto Aisin AS69RC HD Trans
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle, Transmission Oil Cooler, Bright Accent Shift Knob
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum, Black Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Door Handles, Black Wheel Centre Hub, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Rear Bumper, Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road, Black...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Surround View Camera System, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Power Convex Aux...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, 220-Amp Alternator, Winter Front Grille Cover, GVW...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Cross-Path, Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Power Adjus...
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traf...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
