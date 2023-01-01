2020 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 9 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10277889

10277889 Stock #: 23137A

23137A VIN: JTDL9RFU4L3021535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,958 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 4.11 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single Exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection 40 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 1.8L EFI 4-Cylinder w/VVT-i Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Locks Tires: 15" Wheels: 15" Alloy Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Cargo Net Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual passenger seat Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio

