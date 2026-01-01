$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,552KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1LX048566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
