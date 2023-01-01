$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-303-5210
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck
Location

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9453589
- Stock #: U00123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder

- Mileage 62,064 KM
Vehicle Description
FREIGHT, Excise Tax, Package, V6 4.3L 285 HP (lv3) - Gas (W/1WT), 6 Speed Automatic (myc) - Automatic, WT Value Package, Credit (PEB), Cloth - Jet Black, Black, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8