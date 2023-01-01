Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

62,064 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-5210

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

The Humberview Group

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

866-303-5210

  1. 9453589
  2. 9453589
  3. 9453589
  4. 9453589
  5. 9453589
  6. 9453589
  7. 9453589
  8. 9453589
  9. 9453589
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9453589
  • Stock #: U00123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U00123
  • Mileage 62,064 KM

Vehicle Description

FREIGHT, Excise Tax, Package, V6 4.3L 285 HP (lv3) - Gas (W/1WT), 6 Speed Automatic (myc) - Automatic, WT Value Package, Credit (PEB), Cloth - Jet Black, Black, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2014 Honda Civic EX ...
 104,808 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 42,257 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma |...
 48,841 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Goderich Honda

500 Huron Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3X8

Call Dealer

866-303-XXXX

(click to show)

866-303-5210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory