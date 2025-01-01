$46,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,889KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT0MC747207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reactor Blue Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour BLACK/VITRA GRAY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25071A
- Mileage 48,889 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
22S
EZH
DFD
PBF
APA
4HC
RCA
NAS
GWA
CVR
CFU
BR4
AAN
YGS
3XA
4EX
4L3
5N6
4CV
*ML
-DA
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
590.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Siriusxm Traffic Plus Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition III
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
2nd Row Console w/Armrest & Storage
2nd Row Fold/Tumble Captain Chairs
Federal Green Levy
Sales Tracking
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy)
Easy Order
Assembly Plant Tracking
Customer Preferred Package 22S
Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Blue Shade Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22S -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders, 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests, 6-Passenger Seating, 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
19 Harman Kardon Amped Spkrs w/Sub
Reactor Blue Pearl Coat
Red Brembo Brakes SRT Perf Pad
Tow N Go Package
Black/Vitra Gray
2ND-ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST & STORAGE -inc: USB Charging Port in Console, 2nd Row 12-Volt Aux Power Outlet, 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Full Console, Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
TOW 'N GO GROUP -inc: Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS, Performance 4-Wheel Anti Lock Disc Brakes, 180-Amp Alternator, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, High Performance Suspension, Adaptive Damping, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Performance-Tuned Steering, Pir...
19 HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 825-Watt Amplifier
