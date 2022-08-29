2021 Jeep Cherokee

$41,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 6 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9075826

9075826 Stock #: 22115A

22115A VIN: 1C4PJMBX0MD175019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,663 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Clearcoat Paint w/Decal Coloured Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 8.4" Touchscreen Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Upfitter Switches Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.517 Axle Ratio Off-Road Suspension Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 59.8 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 5 Skid Plates 453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot and Rear Cross-Path Detection Additional Features Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.