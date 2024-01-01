$69,865+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$69,865
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,006KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJKBG1M8115871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Global Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,006 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
22E
ERC
DFT
PSE
APA
4HB
WHC
NAS
GWJ
AJW
ABR
YGS
UEN
573
4CV
*AL
-X7
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
87.1 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
639.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition II
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Customer Preferred Package 22E
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Luxury Tech Group II
Silver Zynith
20X8.5 Polished/Painted Alum Wheels
Capri Leather Seats w/Perf Inserts
Global Black
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Integrated Off-Road Camera, Surround View Camera System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry, ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist, Wireless Charging...
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Rear Load-Leveling Suspension, Full-Size Spare Tire, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Trailer Hitch Zoom, 220-Amp Alternator, Class IV Hi...
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF -inc: Interior Rear-Facing Camera
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Mobile Projection, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, H...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2014 RAM 1500 ST 221,698 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel 196,415 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Red S 72,156 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$69,865
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee