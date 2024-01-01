$79,865+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
90,016KM
VIN 1C4RJKDT5M8143814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Global Black/Steel Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,016 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
25N
EZH
DFV
PRV
APA
4HC
NAS
CF1
AAM
YGS
UEN
4EX
5N6
5P6
573
4CV
*TL
-TA
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
87.1 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
240 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,039 kgs (6,700 lbs)
571.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Leather/Simulated Wood Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Global Telematics Box Module Tracker System
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition III
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
Sales Tracking
Velvet Red Pearl
Distribution Services Tracking
Velvet Red Pearl Coat
Easy Order
Nappa Leather Seats
Global Black/Steel Grey
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFV)
Luxury Tech Group IV
2nd Row 60/40 Bench MAN Tip/Slide
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-Germany)
Customer Preferred Package 25N
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Hold 'N Go, 230MM Rear Axle, GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control, Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage, 2nd Row Manual Window Shades, Wireless Charging Pad, Power Driver Seatback Massage, Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mir...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25N -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFV), Trailer Tow Package, Trailer Hitch Zoom, Class IV Hitch Receiver, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/10.1" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetoot...
2ND-ROW 60/40 BENCH W/MANUAL TIP/SLIDE -inc: 3 Rear Seat Headrests, Rear Centre 3-Point Seat Belt, 7-Passenger Seating, Power Folding Seatbacks, Rear Seat Armrest w/Cup Holder
