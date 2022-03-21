$59,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
9,871KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8815553
- Stock #: 22138A
- VIN: 1C4RJFCG9MC703309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,871 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Wheels: 20" x 8" Polished Aluminum w/Tech Grey
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Nappa Leather Rear Seat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Delete Rear Tow Hook
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1220# Maximum Payload
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Sirius Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Active Noise Control System
Trailer Tow Group IV
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6