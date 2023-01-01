$54,995+ tax & licensing
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
42,993KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10240959
- Stock #: 23055A
- VIN: 1C4HJXFN8MW739938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,993 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
22R
EC1
DFT
PAU
APA
NAS
GXD
AEN
AEK
ADH
ADE
4HC
TWG
YGN
4EX
5N6
4CV
*D5
-X9
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Off-Road Suspension
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
81.4 L Fuel Tank
5 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,800 lbs)
612.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Seating
Prem Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Additional Features
Dual Top Group
Special Scheduling Condition III
4 Additional Gallons of Gas
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Cold Weather Group
Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat
Sales Tracking
Granite Crystal Metallic
Easy Order
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
8.4 Radio and Premium Audio Group
Customer Preferred Package 22R
LT285/70R17C BSW M/T tires
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Su...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top, Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Selec-Speed Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T -inc: Falken Brand Tires
