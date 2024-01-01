$47,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,051KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT3MN597619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25023A
- Mileage 66,051 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
25W
EZH
DFR
PW7
APD
4HC
4HB
XMF
XHC
XB9
XAN
NAS
MYA
MWH
MRU
GWJ
GP1
DH8
CS7
A65
AZ5
ASH
ALP
ADG
YGV
4EX
5N6
4CV
*TL
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator
739.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear wheelhouse liners
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Spray-in bedliner
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
RamBox Cargo Management System
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Seating
Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Special Scheduling Condition III
Technology Group
Lower Two Tone Paint
MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps
Bright White Clear Coat
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
BRIGHT WHITE
Sales Tracking
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Black Tubular Side Steps
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
Easy Order
Night Edition
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
Customer Preferred Package 25W
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
REBEL HOOD DECAL
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
Rebel 12
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL
Elec Shift On Demand Transfer Case
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Heads Up Display, LED CHMSL Lamp, Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
Black Pwr-Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors
LEATHER & SOUND GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display, Google Android Auto, Off-Road Info Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details Visit DriveUco...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Surround View Camera System, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Mirror Running Lights, Black Exterior Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black, Grille Moustache w/Black Outline, Black RAM Grille Badge
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2021 RAM 1500