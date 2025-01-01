$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
(5.7L) RAM TRUCK 1500 LONGHORN
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
94,051KM
VIN 1C6SRFKM7MN583426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25088A
- Mileage 94,051 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
703.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8.4" Touchscreen
SiriusXM Travel Link
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
