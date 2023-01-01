2021 RAM 2500

$71,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 8 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9849362

9849362 Stock #: 23018B

23018B VIN: 3C6TR5EJ1MG575315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anvil Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,806 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Manual Transfer Case 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Off-Road Suspension 2 Skid Plates Brand Name Shock Absorbers 117.3 L Fuel Tank Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,885 kg (8,565 lbs) Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 707.6 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels w/Hub Covers Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL AT Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking Fade-to-off interior lighting Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Pickup Cargo Box Lights Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear 2-Way Rear Headrests Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

