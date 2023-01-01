$71,995+ tax & licensing
$71,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2021 RAM 2500
2021 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$71,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,806KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9849362
- Stock #: 23018B
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ1MG575315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil Clear Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,806 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
2 Skid Plates
Brand Name Shock Absorbers
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,885 kg (8,565 lbs)
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8
707.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL AT
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
