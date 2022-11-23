$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i
Location
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9438135
- Stock #: P0940
- VIN: 5UXCR6C0XN9M45350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 350 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
82.9 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
442.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6