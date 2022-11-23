2022 BMW X5

Listing ID: 9438135

9438135 Stock #: P0940

P0940 VIN: 5UXCR6C0XN9M45350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0940

Mileage 350 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo Lithium Ion Traction Battery Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension 3.385 Axle Ratio 82.9 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel 442.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Teleservices 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints ConnectedDrive services Connected Package Professional Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 10 Speakers HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

