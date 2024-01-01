$68,620+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$68,620
+ taxes & licensing
22,658KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC3GG0NR123300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour BLACK/BLACK/BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0978A
- Mileage 22,658 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27P
ERC
DFH
PW7
APA
NAS
GU4
ADS
YGE
4EX
5N6
525
573
4CV
*RL
-X3
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
AWD Suspension
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Door auto-latch
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Pirelli Brand Tires
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
BRIGHT/BODY-COLOUR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Exterior Mirrors w/Power Folding
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
360 Surround View Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
760w Premium Amplifier
Additional Features
5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Order Conversion Tracking
Bright White Clear Coat
BRIGHT WHITE
S Appearance Package
Sales Tracking
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Easy Order
Customer Preferred Package 27P
Power Manual Folding Mirrors
Power Mirrors Manual Folding
9-Spd 948TE Auto Trans
Black/Black/Black
Nappa Lthr Buckets Seats w S Logo
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
S APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Door Handles, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" S-Model Aluminum, S Badge, Locking Lug Nuts, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Piano Black Interior Accents, Premium Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Tires: 245/50R20 BSW A-S S...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$68,620
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 Chrysler Pacifica