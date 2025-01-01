$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,563KM
VIN 2C4RC1BGXNR113546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,563 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
ERC
DFH
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,723 kgs (6,005 lbs)
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
10.1" Touchscreen Display
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 Chrysler Pacifica