2022 Dodge Durango
GT
2022 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,662KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG9NC134942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1021
- Mileage 58,662 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
2BE
ERC
DFT
PW7
APA
4HC
NAS
AHX
AFC
ADX
YGS
3XA
4EX
5N6
573
4CV
*ZL
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Mechanical
Block Heater
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
610.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition III
Trailer Tow Group IV
BLACK
PREMIUM GROUP
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
Blacktop Package
Federal Green Levy
Sales Tracking
WHITE KNUCKLE
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
White Knuckle Clear Coat
Easy Order
Customer Preferred Package 2BE
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Leather Suede Bucket Seats
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Trailer Brake Control, Full-Size Spare Tire, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Steel Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: LED Auxiliary Low Beam w/Turn Signal, Power Sunroof, 506-Watt Amplifier, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Cargo Area Cover, 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Wireless Charging Pad, Integrat...
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum, Performance Hood, Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2022 Dodge Durango