$46,835+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$46,835
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,672KM
VIN 2C4RC1ZG4NR133782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,672 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27E
ERC
DFH
PAU
APA
4HC
4HB
NAS
YGE
4EX
5N6
525
573
4CV
*H7
-X7
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Cloth Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated TechnoLeather Leatherette Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat
Mechanical
TOURING SUSPENSION
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
71 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,723 kgs (6,005 lbs)
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Soft Close Doors
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition II
Special Scheduling Condition III
5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Order Conversion Tracking
Customer Preferred Package 27E
Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat
Sales Tracking
Granite Crystal Metallic
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Upg I w/ESS
Easy Order
9-Spd 948TE Auto Trans
Black/Alloy/Black
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 214,598 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 30,236 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 98,265 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$46,835
+ taxes & licensing>
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan