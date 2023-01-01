2022 Jeep Wrangler

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 7 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10235810

10235810 Stock #: 23023A

23023A VIN: 1C4GJXAG5NW261788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 2,716 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Interior Compass Driver Information Centre Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Removable Rear Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Exterior Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum Tires: LT255/75R17C Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Headlamps w/Delay-Off Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Battery Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 65.9 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,267 kgs (5,000 lbs) TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL Stop/Start Dual Battery System Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control SiriusXM Guardian Trial Included Safety Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

