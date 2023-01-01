$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
Location
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2,716KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10235810
- Stock #: 23023A
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG5NW261788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 2,716 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum
Tires: LT255/75R17C
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Auxiliary Battery
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
65.9 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,267 kgs (5,000 lbs)
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
SiriusXM Guardian Trial Included
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
