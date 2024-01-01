$51,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
41,279KM
VIN 1C4HJXFG6NW119785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Dark Saddle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,279 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
25R
ERG
DFT
PW7
APA
ST3
NAS
MHV
HT3
AST
4HC
AEN
XC3
AD6
WGR
ADH
TWG
ADE
YGN
4EX
5N6
525
573
4CV
*AL
-TV
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Auxiliary Battery
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Off-Road Suspension
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
81.4 L Fuel Tank
5 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,630 kgs (5,800 lbs)
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
612.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Regular Amplifier
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Dual Top Group
Special Scheduling Condition III
4 Additional Gallons of Gas
Order Conversion Tracking
Bright White Clear Coat
Black/Dark Saddle
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
LED Lighting Group
STEEL BUMPER GROUP
BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM W/POLISHED LIP
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
Tan Premium Sunrider Soft Top
3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque Engine Upg I
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW M/T
LT285/70R17C BSW M/T tires
MOPAR Grab Handle Kit
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches
Body Colour Rubicon Highline Flare
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2), Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
BODY COLOR RUBICON HIGHLINE FLARE
STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper
Customer Preferred Package 25R
Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Selec-Speed Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
MOPAR GRAB HANDLE KIT -inc: MOPAR Rear Grab Handles, MOPAR Front Grab Handles
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator
17X7.5 Black Whls w Machined Lip
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Jeep Wrangler