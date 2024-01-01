$62,315+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara Altitude
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
72,136KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN3NW199661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24136A
- Mileage 72,136 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
22L
EC1
DFT
PW7
APA
4HB
NAS
AD6
ADH
ADE
YGN
4CV
*GL
-X9
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Gloss Black Aluminum
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Auxiliary Battery
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
561.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Regular Amplifier
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition II
4 Additional Gallons of Gas
Bright White Clear Coat
BLACK
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
LED Lighting Group
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Selec-Speed Control
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats
Customer Preferred Package 22L
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22L SAHARA ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto, Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Black Trail Rated Badge, Body-Colour Grille w/Gloss Black, B...
