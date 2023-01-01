2022 RAM 1500

$62,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 7 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10355061

10355061 Stock #: P0967

P0967 VIN: 1C6SRFVTXNN476598

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,725 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 27L EZL DFR PXJ APA RC3 NAS MWH CUH A65 ASU ASH 4HC ANT XFH AFB YGV UEQ 4EX 5N6 573 4CV *W8 -X9 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 50 State Emissions Engine Oil Cooler Class IV Receiver Hitch Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Monotone Paint Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge CLEARCOAT PAINT Rear wheelhouse liners Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround LED brakelights Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light USB Mobile Projection Black Dual Exhaust Tips Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning 6 Speakers 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Streaming Audio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Interior Bucket Seats Compass Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Rear 60/40 Folding Seat Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front seatback map pockets 2nd row in-floor storage bins Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 4-way front headrests Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat For More Info, Call 888-539-7474 Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Connectivity - US/Canada Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking Collision Mitigation-Front Additional Features 4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas Special Scheduling Condition III Comfort/Convenience Group BLACK 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Sales Tracking Easy Order Night Edition DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT Customer Preferred Package 27L Diamond Black Crystal P/C BED UTILITY GROUP Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine 8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans G/T Package Leather / Vinyl Bucket Seats QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic G/T PACKAGE -inc: Under Seat Lighting, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Sport Performance Hood, MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit, MOPAR Cold Air Intake System, MOP... Delete Underseat Storage Compartment COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release, Second-Row Heated Seats, Wireless Charging Pad NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, GPEC 5 Engine Controller, HEMI Badge, 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Security Alarm, 115... BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pick-Up Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.