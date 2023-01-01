$62,995+ tax & licensing
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
36,725KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10355061
- Stock #: P0967
- VIN: 1C6SRFVTXNN476598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,725 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27L
EZL
DFR
PXJ
APA
RC3
NAS
MWH
CUH
A65
ASU
ASH
4HC
ANT
XFH
AFB
YGV
UEQ
4EX
5N6
573
4CV
*W8
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
6 Speakers
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
For More Info, Call 888-539-7474
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Connectivity - US/Canada
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition III
Comfort/Convenience Group
BLACK
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
BED UTILITY GROUP
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
G/T Package
Leather / Vinyl Bucket Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Under Seat Lighting, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Sport Performance Hood, MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit, MOPAR Cold Air Intake System, MOP...
Delete Underseat Storage Compartment
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release, Second-Row Heated Seats, Wireless Charging Pad
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, GPEC 5 Engine Controller, HEMI Badge, 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Security Alarm, 115...
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pick-Up Box Lighting
