2022 RAM 1500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,653 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 28W EXH DFV PAU APA MWH MRU GPG DH8 A65 4HC AZ5 XHC ASH NAS ADG MYA ADE YHE 4EX 5N6 525 573 4CV *TL -X9 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 50 State Emissions Engine Oil Cooler Stainless steel exhaust TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Off-Road Suspension Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 4 Skid Plates Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 721.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Monotone Paint Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge CLEARCOAT PAINT Rear wheelhouse liners Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Dual Exhaust Tips Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL AT Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Compass Driver Information Centre Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Rear 60/40 Folding Seat Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front seatback map pockets 2nd row in-floor storage bins Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 4-way front headrests Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Carpet Floor Covering MOPAR -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking Collision Mitigation-Front Additional Features Special Scheduling Condition III Order Conversion Tracking Technology Group MOPAR Black Tubular Side Steps BLACK Cold Weather Group Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat 3.8 Additional Gallons of Diesel Sales Tracking Granite Crystal Metallic Easy Order Night Edition Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps 8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans Rebel 12 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL Elec Shift On Demand Transfer Case Black Trailer Tow Power Mirrors 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine Gen 3 ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL -inc: Secondary Active Grille Shutters, 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, EcoDiesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 250 Amp Alternator, GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W REBEL -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover REBEL 12 -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display, Google Android Auto, Off-Road Info Pages, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack... NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black, Grille Moustache w/Black Outline, Black RAM Grille Badge BLACK POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors Customer Preferred Package 28W TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim

