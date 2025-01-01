$84,785+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Laramie
2022 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$84,785
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,136KM
VIN 1C6SRFJT7NN443547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25115A
- Mileage 150,136 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
25H
EZH
DFR
PW7
APA
NFF
NAS
MWH
GP1
CS7
4HB
CLF
3AB
A77
XHC
ASH
XFH
ANT
YGV
4FM
UEQ
4FN
5N6
4CV
*GJ
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
For More Info, Call 888-539-7474
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Seating
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Customer Preferred Package 25H
Bright White Clear Coat
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Fleet Option Editor
Fleet Commercial Sale
BRIGHT WHITE
Easy Order
Night Edition
Price Protection - Code B
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
BED UTILITY GROUP
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
Laramie Level B Equipment Group
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release, 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Seco...
Black Pwr-Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Mirror Clearance/Running Lights, Black Exterior Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner, 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pick-Up Box Lighting
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors, Black Headlamp Bezels, Sport Performance Hood, Body-Colour Door Handles, Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps, #1 Foam Seat Cushion, Black Exterior Badging, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Interior Acce...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$84,785
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 RAM 1500