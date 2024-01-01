$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2023 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,168KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMBNXPD109497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24128C
- Mileage 29,168 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
2ZK
EC1
DFJ
PAU
APA
4HB
NAS
AHT
AE1
YGS
573
4CV
*BL
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
Off-Road Suspension
59.8 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
5 Skid Plates
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Monotone Paint
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tracker System
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Convenience
Trailer Tow Group
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Seating
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition II
BLACK
3 Additional Gallons of Gas
Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat
Granite Crystal Metallic
9-Spd 948TE 4WD Auto Trans (Make)
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ ESS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Customer Preferred Package 2ZK
Lux Elite Package
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZK TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
ELITE GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Premium Alpine Speaker System, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Active Noise Control System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2024 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Luxury 11,812 KM $99,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano S 111,421 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 72,886 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2023 Jeep Cherokee