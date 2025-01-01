$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,000KM
VIN 1C4SJVGP2PS518180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Tupelo/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25041A
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
28W
EFC
DFR
PXJ
APA
4HB
3AD
WSD
NAS
ABR
YGV
3XA
4FM
4FN
5N6
573
4CV
*UL
-T7
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Normal Duty Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
230 Amp Alternator
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,492 kg (7,700 lb)
100.3 L Fuel Tank
662.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane HO Twin Turbo ESS
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rack
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Mobile hotspot internet access
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Safety
Night Vision
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Seating
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Streaming Audio
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display
4 LCD Monitors In The Front
1375w Premium Amplifier
Additional Features
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans (Buy-US)
HD TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Tupelo/Black
WHEELS: 22" X 9" PAINTED ALUMINUM
22X9.0 Aluminum Painted Wheels
Customer Preferred Package 28W
3.0L I6 Hurricane HO Twin Turbo ESS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28W -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane HO Twin Turbo ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER-TOW PACKAGE -inc: Bright Tow Hooks, Removable Rear Tow Hook, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Hitch Zoom, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer