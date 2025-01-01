$45,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,998KM
VIN 1C4JJXP69PW620681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25081A
- Mileage 68,998 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Tires: 275/55R20 BSW All Season
Wheels: 20" x 8" Fully Painted Aluminum
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
65.1 L Fuel Tank
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,812 kgs (6,200 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV
580.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 17.3 kWh Capacity
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Regular Amplifier
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2023 Jeep Wrangler