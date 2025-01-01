$58,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,729KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT4PN595671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,729 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27L
EZL
DFR
PXJ
APA
MWH
MR7
GWJ
4HB
CS7
XHC
A65
XFH
ASU
XAN
ASH
NG9
ALP
NAS
ADG
YGV
4EX
5N6
573
4CV
*W8
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
48-Volt Belt Starter Generator
789.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition II
Technology Group
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Sales Tracking
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
Easy Order
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
Customer Preferred Package 27L
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
G/T Package
26 Gal. Fuel Tank (Replace 23 Gal)
Leather / Vinyl Bucket Seats
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Rebel Level 1 Equipment Group, Power 8-Way Driver Seat
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround, Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, Black RAM Grille Badge
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Start System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage B...
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Under Seat Lighting, Twill Film Appliques, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Sport Performance Hood, MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit, MOPAR Cold ...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Surround View Camera System, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 93,648 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 SPORT 107,105 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 98,266 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2023 RAM 1500