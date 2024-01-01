$43,995+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
Used
32,156KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT5PS556057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21157A
- Mileage 32,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
26J
EZH
DFK
PW7
APA
XFH
NAS
CLF
AYY
AMQ
AD7
4HC
YGV
4EX
5N6
573
4AJ
4CV
*M9
-X8
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
793.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Powertrain
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine
Seating
Cloth 40/20/40 Prem Bench Seat
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition III
Customer Preferred Package 26J
Bright White Clear Coat
BRIGHT WHITE
Black RAM 1500 Express Group
Sales Tracking
Black/Diesel Gray
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)
Easy Order
Express Value Package
Interior Cold Weather Group
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Covering, Remote Keyless Entry
Connected Services Delete Credit
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES DELETE CREDIT
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), 180-Amp Alternator, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Br...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Front Centr...
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
