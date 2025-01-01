Menu
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Goderich, ON

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

27,070 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

12399795

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,070KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT6PS576808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1040
  • Mileage 27,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Class IV Receiver Hitch
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
780.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Monotone Paint
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Vinyl rear seat
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Electronic Shift
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Seating

Premium Cloth Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Powertrain

5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Engine

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition III
Customer Preferred Package 26J
Electronics Group
Black RAM 1500 Express Group
Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
Sales Tracking
Black/Diesel Gray
Hydro Blue Pearl
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
8-Spd Auto 8HP70 Trans (Buy-US)
Easy Order
Express Value Package
Interior Cold Weather Group
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Carpet Floor Covering, Remote Keyless Entry, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

2023 RAM 1500 Classic