2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,419KM
VIN 3C6JR7EG8PG575887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25116A
- Mileage 95,419 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
29G
ERB
DFT
PAU
APA
XHC
NAS
YGV
4M7
5N6
573
4CV
*V9
-X8
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,993 kgs (6,600 lbs)
121.1 L Fuel Tank
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Electronic Shift
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Armrests w/Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL AS
Light tinted glass
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Safety
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
Customer Preferred Package 29G
Black/Diesel Gray
Granite Crystal Metallic
Easy Order
8-SPD AUTO 850RE TRANS (MAKE)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
2023 RAM 1500 Classic